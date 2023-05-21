Citizen protection work conducted after road accident in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 20 said that nine persons carrying Vietnam ese identification papers are among 11 victims killed during a severe road accident in Jingxi city, China's Guangxi, at 6:30 am on May 19.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Vietnamese Consulate General contacted local authorities to verify the information and actively took necessary consular measures. It has requested Chinese authorities to ensure legitimate rights and interests if the nine people are confirmed to be Vietnamese citizens.

The Foreign Ministry has also coordinated with domestic authorities to verify the identities of the victims, and soon notify the families of the victims and relevant localities.

In the meantime, the Consular Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning are closely monitoring the case and coordinating with Vietnamese and Chinese agencies to take necessary measures to protect citizens and assist victims' families in handling relevant procedures.