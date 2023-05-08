Chip-based passports can be provided online, sent via post

The Government’s National Public Service Portal has by now integrated services to facilitate people in issuing new and exchanging chip-based passports, and receiving them via post.

The move aims to provide more convenience to citizens and promote the transparency of public administration.

To perform this, Vietnamese citizens can access the portal at http://dichvucong.gov.vn to make an online declaration, pay fees online and receive their passports by post.

Passport delivery process is carried out very strictly, with all information kept confidential. the Vietnam Post has increased the application of technology in all stages to shorten the delivery time.

Statistics show that as of the end of March, the corporation had delivered over 300,000 passports.