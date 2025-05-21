China's Pacific Construction Group explores investment opportunities in HCMC

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc had a working session with a delegation from Pacific Construction Group, China on the morning of May 21.

The delegation was led by Mr. Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of Pacific Construction Group, China.

Overview of the working session between Ho Chi Minh City leader and a delegation of Pacific Construction Group, led by Mr. Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of the group. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the working session, the Founder and Chairman of Pacific Construction Group expressed his admiration for Ho Chi Minh City's rapid development in recent years.

He also gave a brief overview of Pacific Construction Group, one of China's leading construction and investment enterprises, with over 30 years of operation. In recent years, the group has actively expanded its presence globally, including in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of Pacific Construction Group speaks at the working session with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Yan Jiehe expressed a strong desire of the group to explore and promote investment in several key infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, and affirmed that the group commits to delivering the best quality, reasonable costs and optimal progress.

He also pledged to make efforts to ensure effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the group. Besides, Mr. Yan Jiehe believed that with the city’s strategic development vision and strong determination, Ho Chi Minh City would achieve greater success in the future.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc shakes hand with Mr. Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of Pacific Construction Group. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure at the visit by Pacific Construction Group in their exploration of investment opportunities, and valued the group’s capability and standing.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc also revealed several priority sectors for investment, including urban railways, ring roads and expressways, aiming to create breakthroughs in infrastructure development and drive the city’s socio-economic growth.

To facilitate the connection process, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to act as the focal point between Ho Chi Minh City and Pacific Construction Group, and to create favorable conditions for both sides to engage in in-depth discussions and move toward substantive and effective cooperation.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong