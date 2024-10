The People’s Committee of District 5 held a charity walk in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13, collecting around VND3.1 billion (US$125,000) for the poor.

The event attracted more than 2,100 people, including State officials, employees, laborers, students, and district residents.

District 5 authorities have called around 190 businesses, organizations, and individuals to donate money to support the district's poor.

The charity walk also honored enterprises, medical facilities and individuals for their. Last year, the first event collected more than VND1.5 billion to help underprivileged people in the district.

By Gia Han, Hoang Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh