Charity run to raise fund for disadvantaged children, road accident victims

Mottainai Run 2023, a charity running race raising fund for disadvantaged children, especially orphans and the victims of traffic accidents will be held at the walking pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on October 21.

This year’s event themed “Give Love - Receive Happiness” is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, the 93rd anniversary of the Vietnam Women's Union's establishment, and the 75th anniversary of the Vietnamese Women's newspaper.

The event will see the participation of leaders of the Vietnam Women's Union, the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi, departments of the capital city of Hanoi, and 300 orphans and children who are victims of traffic accidents from provinces and cities throughout the country.

There will be Mottainai Bazaar featuring tens of stalls, music performances, and exciting games on October 21-22.

Entrants must register through the website http://www.yeuthuonghanhphuc.vn/mottainai.