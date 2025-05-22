Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee assigned additional responsibilities

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recently issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee for the development of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and the implementation of Project 06.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (Photo: SGGP)

The Steering Committee will be chaired by Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc. The Deputy Chairpersons will include Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Vo Van Hoan, Director of the Department of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, Major General Le Hong Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang, and Director of the Department of Home Affairs Vo Ngoc Thuan.

The Steering Committee also includes members from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee, as well as leaders of departments and agencies. The Department of Science and Technology serves as the Standing Agency of the Committee.

The Committee is tasked with studying and advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and its Chairman on directions and solutions to address key issues in implementing breakthrough policies, strategies, and mechanisms for the development of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, the rollout of Project 06. The project focuses on developing resident data, electronic identification, and authentication applications to support national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, and administrative reform across the city.

At the same time, the Steering Committee is responsible for assisting the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and its Chairman in directing departments, agencies, and localities to implement goals, tasks, and solutions for the development of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, the implementation of Project 06, and administrative reform.

The Steering Committee also coordinates the execution of strategies, programs, mechanisms, policies, and projects; and oversees the overall implementation of the action program issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee to realize the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh