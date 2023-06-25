Ceremony receiving UNESCO certificate on Han-Nom character documents organized

A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate of recognition of Han-Nom character documents (1689-1943) in Truong Luu Village of Ha Tinh Province as documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific was held on June 24.

The event also aims to mark the 310th birthday of well-known scholar Nguyen Huy Oanh, (1713-2023), the 280th birthday of celebrity Nguyen Huy Tu and the 240th birthday of celebrity Nguyen Huy Ho.

Attending the event was Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung; representatives of the Department of Culture, External Relations and UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, three families of Nguyen Huy, Hoang Van, and Tran Van; and leaders of Nghe An and Quang Binh provinces.

The Han-Nom character text includes 48 documents written in Han (Chinese) and Nom (the old Chinese-based Vietnamese) scripts of the three families including Nguyen Huy, Tran Van, and Hoang in Truong Luu Village, Kim Song Truong Commune in Can Loc District. Of which, there are 26 ordination documents from the Le and Nguyen Dynasties (1689-1943), 19 administrative documents of the Nguyen Dynasty (1803-1943), and three silk baldaquins offered to individuals to congratulate their longevity and top scores achieved at examinations. These texts are rare and valuable cultural and educational documents as well as unique artworks.

At present, Truong Luu is the only village in Vietnam having three heritages that are documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific, including the Phuc Giang School’s woodblocks, Hoang Hoa Su Trinh Do (The Envoyship Journeys to China – literally translated as maps and itinerary of the envoy’s journey to China) and Truong Luu Village’s Han-Nom character documents.