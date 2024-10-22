Ceremony held to hand over work of State President

The Presidential Office on October 22 held a ceremony for the transfer of work between Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

The Presidential Office on October 22 holds a ceremony for the transfer of work between Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and State President Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

Prominent at the event were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Party General Secretary To Lam officially handed over the tasks of the State President to Cuong. He asked the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Presidential Office and relevant agencies to report detailed affairs to the new State President right after the handover ceremony.

The Party chief expressed his firm belief that with his enthusiasm, high sense of responsibility, and extensive experience, Cuong will quickly adapt to his new role and give timely and effective guidance, working along with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front to lead the people to the successful implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, thus steering the country into a new, brighter era.

In his remarks, State President Luong Cuong pledged to make efforts to carry forward achievements by Lam and generations of Vietnamese State leaders.

He also called on the staff of the Presidential Office to continue staying united and uphold the sense of responsibility, dedication, diligence, proactiveness, and creativity to fulfill all tasks.

Earlier, the State leader offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex.

The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) elected Cuong as President of Vietnam for the 2021 - 2026 term at its ongoing 8th session on October 21.

The parliament adopted a resolution on the election of State President Luong Cuong, Politburo member, Permanent member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and NA deputy of the 15th tenure, as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021 - 2026 term.

Taking the oath, the new President pledged to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution, and to exert efforts to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party, the State, and the people.

After that, he delivered an inaugural address in front of the parliament.

