Central localities asked to accelerate key projects

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the working session with Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Binh Dinh provinces on March 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government’s leader and delegates discussed strengthening production and business activities, public investment, import-export, and national target programs, aiming to achieve the growth targets for 2025.

At the event, the leaders of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Binh Dinh provinces reported their growth scenarios, difficulties, obstacles, and proposals on areas such as administrative procedures, land auctions, and accelerating the progress of public investment to ministries and the Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc emphasized the localities need to focus on attracting investment, particularly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and domestic investment, and mobilize all domestic capital sources to boost production and business activities. Regarding export momentum, the provinces need to take the initiative on infrastructure, create favorable conditions for import and export procedures, and improve tourism and trade products. The three localities should implement resolutions effectively to create breakthroughs in economic development.

Regarding the allocation of public investment, the three provinces need to make further efforts and assign units and investors to take responsibility for implementing projects promptly. It must focus on ensuring the cash flow of projects and constructions that are completed and put into use as soon as possible.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh