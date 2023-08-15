Can Tho learns Ba Ria-Vung Tau's experience in industrial parks development

A working delegation of Can Tho City this morning surveyed Cai Mep- Thi Vai Port in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province to accumulate experience in building and development of industrial parks.

The delegation led by Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu visited the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP) to grasp information in detail on the process of investment, development of the industrial park as well as production and business activities of businesses there.

The delegation also surveyed the infrastructure system in the industrial park, its centralized wastewater treatment station, Phu My Inland Container Depot (ICD), PV Gas Vung Tau port warehouse.

Additionally, the delegation also visited the Infrastructure Investment Project Phase 2 at the D2-N5 intersection to learn about the geological condition in the area where Phu My 3 specialized industrial park and Vinh Thanh industrial park are located in Can Tho City.

Some photos of the survey by Can Tho City's working delegation: