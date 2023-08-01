Can Tho City preparing for VSIP Can Tho project

Secretary of Can Tho City Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Hieu yesterday paid a visit to the site preparing for the ground-breaking ceremony of Vinh Thanh Industrial Park (VSIP Can Tho) and to Tan Cang Thot Not Port.



VSIP Can Tho project is built on a surface area of nearly 300ha. Around 550 households and organizations are affected by this project, 541 cases of which have received notice of land clearance on an area of 293ha. 60 of them have handed in their land lots of 30.87ha in total.

In the working session, Secretary Nguyen Van Hieu asked that local functional units precisely check the retrieved surface area and the number of affected households to avoid unnecessary litigation. Specialized units and the local authorities in Vinh Thanh District must be flexible when fulfilling the land compensation and resettlement tasks to ensure the rights and interests of affected people.

Visiting Tan Cang Thot Not Port, he reminded the investor of further development of essential infrastructure (piers, cargo loading equipment, transit points) to satisfy the demand for customs clearance of goods in Can Tho City, the Mekong Delta region, and in particular the to-be VSIP Can Tho.

Tan Cang Thot Not Port has a surface area of 1.1ha, with a 75-meter-long pier to accommodate ships and barges of 2000DWT. This port is responsible for transiting goods and providing logistics services between the Mekong Delta region and HCMC.