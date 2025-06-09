Can Gio sets ambitious 2030 green target

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has officially launched an action program titled 'For a Greener Can Gio,' which aims to promote environmental sustainability in the coastal district.

At construction site of Can Gio land reclamation project in Long Hoa Commune and Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

Under the action plan, Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop Can Gio into a coastal urban area emblematic of green growth, a smart and eco-friendly district that stands as a model for environmental protection.

By 2025, Can Gio District has set ambitious goals of completing the quantification of carbon stocks in the district’s mangrove forests, paving the way for participation in carbon credit markets and forest environmental service payments. Additionally, 100 percent of eligible government offices and public facilities will be equipped with rooftop solar panels. The district also plans to complete a wastewater treatment system in Thanh An commune, with a daily capacity of 1,000 cubic meters.

Looking ahead towards 2030, Can Gio District is expected to see a rate for public transport that will reach 80 percent and 100 percent clean energy. Besides, all household waste will be sorted at the source, and 100 percent of solid waste is set to be treated in accordance with standards. Urban wastewater treatment is targeted to reach 40 percent.

The district will also complete wastewater treatment systems in Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong communes, as well as in coastal residential areas, while collecting industrial wastewater from facilities in outlying zones. A plan for the construction and operation project of a coastal wind power plant, a modern waste-to-energy facility in An Thoi Dong, and the development of at least one “Green Village.”

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh