Can Gio fishermen updated with knowledge against illegal fishing

HCMC’s Phap Luat Newspaper yesterday launched the program ‘Shedding Light on Sea with Fishermen’ in Can Gio District of HCMC.

The program aims at supporting fishermen with updated knowledge against illegal fishing on the sea.

The organizer of the program then delivered 200 handbooks titled ‘Know-hows about Sea Fishing’ to dwellers in Can Gio District. This handbook provides practical legal information about necessary actions in order to remove the yellow card in fishing.

The event welcomed the participation of Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

After that, the program will be launched in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province in June 2023, followed by a similar one for fishermen in the provinces of Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, and Ninh Thuan.