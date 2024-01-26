Can Gio asked to propose specific policies to attract cadres for island commune

A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attended a ceremony handing over a digital classroom in Thanh An Primary School in Can Gio District’s Thanh An Island Commune on January 25.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Division of Primary Education under the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Lam Hong Lam Thuy said that digital classrooms in foreign language and IT teaching and learning were piloted in the 2022-2023 school year for primary students in Thanh An and a primary school in Cu Chi District.

Digital classrooms not only solve the lack of teachers but also support schools in remote areas and islands, and schools lacking foreign language teachers, she emphasized.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Ngoc Xuan said the locality has completed several works of the support program that the city has launched to assist the district, such as installing digital classrooms and water filtration system at Thanh An Primary School, Thanh An Secondary and High School, and solar panels for homes; offering tools for making a living; and finishing road infrastructure on the main street on Phu Loi islet at a total capital of VND43.5 billion.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai shared difficulties with Thanh An Island Commune and poor conditions for learning and medical screening.

He applauded the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Health, and the city's armed forces for proactively carrying out practical work and activities to support people in the commune, in accordance with the city’s determination to implement digital transformation and Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

He asked the district to promptly examine and coordinate with departments to propose specific support policies to attract officials, cadres, civil servants, and public employees on Thanh An Island Commune, especially teachers and armed force officers.

On this occasion, he presented Tet gifts to leaders of Thanh An kindergarten, Thanh An Primary School, and Thanh An Secondary and High School.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh