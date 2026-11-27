On November 27, the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee announced that it has issued a plan to resume and maintain flight operations at Ca Mau Airport.

The working session between the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee and Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province, following a temporary closure for upgrades and expansion, Ca Mau Airport will officially resume operations on December 18.

The airport will operate two routes, Ho Chi Minh City–Ca Mau and Hanoi–Ca Mau.

Under the plan, three flights are expected to arrive in Ca Mau Province on December 18. A Vasco flight from Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m. and arrive at Ca Mau Airport at 9:15 a.m. A Vietnam Airlines flight on the same route is scheduled to depart at 12:50 p.m. and arrive at 1:55 p.m. Meanwhile, a Vietjet Air flight from Hanoi is expected to depart at 10 a.m. and land at Ca Mau Airport at 12:15 p.m.

Following its upgrade and expansion, Ca Mau Airport will resume operations. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, in late October 2025, Ca Mau Airport temporarily closed for an expansion and upgrade project. With a total investment of approximately VND2,400 billion (US$93 million) funded by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the upgraded facility is designed to accommodate Airbus A320, A321, and equivalent aircraft.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh