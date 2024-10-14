By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City needs US$ 22.3 billion to build urban railway

HCMC has identified the total capital for the medium-term public investment in the 2026-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, is around US$62.59 billion, including US$21.755 billion for the urban railway system development project in the city.

HCMC’s urban railway system development project needs investment capital of US$63 billion. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the capital for the 2026-2030 period is US$ 22.3 billion, including US$4.47 billion from the city budget, US$2.71 billion from the TOD development, US$6.88 billion from the local government bonds, US$6.48 billion from the Central government and US$1.76 billion from deferred payment for Build - Transfer project.

The capital for the 2031 - 2035 period is US$15.15 billion, including US$5.77 billion from the city budget, US$3.78 billion from the TOD development, US$3.19 billion from the Central government and US$2.41 billion from deferred payment for Build - Transfer project.

In the draft of Ho Chi Minh City Planning, the medium-term public investment capital for the period 2026-2030 is about US$ 62.59 billion. Of which, the urban railway project accounts for about 35%. Thus, the capital for urban railway is very large.

HCMC has proposed Government allow the city to retain the increase in State budget revenue collection that comes from the deduction of revenue collection between the central government budget and the municipal government budget to meet the capital demand for the urban railway system development project.

Accordingly, money will come from auctions of land designated for TOD development, including the funds from the auction of land managed by the State and located around the stations of metro lines 1 and 2, and the others from the auction of land after implementation of compensation, support, and resettlement around the stations of metro lines 3, 4, and 5.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh