Bustling atmosphere in construction sites during national holidays

Engineers and workers have been rushed off their feet to finish construction project as per schedule; bustling atmosphere are in the air in these sites during the national olidays.

Workers at the An Phu intersection project in Thu Duc City on September 2

In celebration of the National Day on September 2, Ho Chi Minh City has been encouraging the commencement of a series of pivotal construction projects in the realms of transportation and environmental sustainability.

These initiatives are expected to enhance the city's infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.

At the construction site of the Tran Quoc Hoan - Cong Hoa connecting road (Tan Binh district) to Tan Son Nhat airport's T3 terminal, the workers are engaged in the urgent completion of the road surface and sidewalks.

Engineer Nguyen Tuan Thanh, the supervisor of the construction of the overpass to T3 terminal, stated that in order to keep up with the progress, there are always dozens of workers and engineers on the construction site, divided into three shifts, working assiduously to complete the construction.

It is anticipated that the project will be concluded by the end of the current calendar year. Furthermore, the project will facilitate alternative routes to and from the airport, thereby reducing congestion in the vicinity of the airport. The project is approximately 4.4 km in length, commencing at the intersection of Tran Quoc Hoan and Phan Thuc Duyen and concluding at the intersection of C12, Cong Hoa and Truong Chinh.

The principal road surface with six lanes has been largely completed. The route comprises an overpass situated in front of T3 station and two underpasses at the intersection of Phan Thuc Duyen - Tran Quoc Hoan and Truong Chinh - Tan Ky Tan Quy.

In the direction of Thu Duc City, a multitude of pivotal traffic infrastructure projects are currently under construction, with the objective of serving the population in the near future. To illustrate, the Tang Long Bridge and La Xuan Oai Street project, which has been anticipated for several decades, is now nearing completion.

Currently, the existing Tang Long bridge experiences a considerable volume of traffic on a daily basis, with congestion occasionally extending to Lo Lu - La Xuan Oai street and Vo Chi Cong street. The situation of trading and encroachment on the road on both sides of the Tang Long Bridge has resulted in a further increase in congestion, thereby impeding the free movement of vehicles.

According to Pham Truong Giang, Deputy Head of the Road Project Management Board 2 (under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, the investor), the construction unit is accelerating the pace of work on a daily basis with the objective of completing one branch of the bridge by October 2024 and the remaining branch by the end of 2025.

The Tang Long Bridge that traverses the Trau Trau canal is 231 meters in length and comprises two branches. Each branch is 11 meters wide and accommodates two lanes and pavements on either side. The two ends of the bridge comprise approach roads with a total length of 559 meters, which are equipped with lighting, trees and drainage systems.

The project commenced construction at the conclusion of 2017, but was temporarily suspended in September 2019 due to difficulties encountered during the clearance of the construction site. By the end of October 2023, the Thu Duc City People's Committee conducted a ceremony to transfer the site to the investor for the purpose of continuing construction.

The Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection project (District 7) is being accelerated as much as possible, with workers actively engaged in the completion of the closed tunnel. It is anticipated that the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho underpass branch will become operational in September and be fully completed by December of this year.

The project has a total investment of more than 830 billion Vietnamese Dong, commenced in September 2020, and the current total implementation volume is approximately 84 percent.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection is recognized as a model project for urban construction organization while simultaneously maintaining traffic flow.

This initiative has garnered significant attention from city leaders, prompting the investor and construction teams to deploy a substantial workforce, including hundreds of supervisors, technicians, and laborers, along with numerous pieces of equipment and machinery. They are diligently working in three to four shifts to expedite the project's completion.

In addition, the An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City is a crucial component of a major traffic initiative in Ho Chi Minh City, with construction commencing at the end of 2022. After nearly two years of work, the design of what will be the largest and most modern intersection in the city is starting to take shape.

Under the intense sun, over 70 engineers and workers were actively engaged at the construction site, performing tasks such as drilling, pile driving, steel fabrication, and concrete pouring.

In the underpass area on Mai Chi Tho Street, more than 20 workers were organized into three groups to carry out soil drilling and pile driving. The left bridge from Mai Chi Tho Street to Cat Lai Port has completed its main structure, while the Giong Ong To overpass branch on Dong Van Cong Street is being constructed with urgency.

Similarly, at construction packages 1, 2, and 4 of the Ring Road 3 project in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, the team embodies the motto.

Vice chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation encouraged workers working through the national holiday A delegation led by Vice President Pham Chi Tam of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation visited and encouraged union members and workers who were on duty during the holiday at the construction site for the road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa in Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City. This project has a total investment of VND4,848 billion (US$ 193,829,660) and employs over 140 engineers and workers. On the same day, another delegation led by Phung Thai Quang, also Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, visited the construction site of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine’s Campus 2 located in Tan Kien Commune of Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District. This project, with a total investment of VND 2,425 billion, has around 300 engineers, supervisors, and workers actively engaged.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan