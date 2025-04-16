Businesses driving force for HCMC’s development: City leaders

During the ceremony honoring 50 outstanding businesses with prominent brands and key products, HCMC leaders acknowledged the contributions of the business community - driving force for the development.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc talks with business representatives attending the Dialogue and Ceremony to honor 50 outstanding enterprises

This event organized by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also served as a reaffirmation of Ho Chi Minh City's spirit of innovation and its relentless aspiration for progress. The program was attended by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the municipal People's Committee.

During the event, representatives and city leaders reflected on the journey of development marked by persistent efforts since the liberation of the South and the unification of the country. Ho Chi Minh City is a place that does not wait for perfect conditions to take action; the spirit of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship has never dimmed.

Among the honorees, several long-standing brands have demonstrated exceptional growth, with Vinamilk standing out as a prime example. Founded in 1976 amid challenging conditions marked by material shortages, Vinamilk has since emerged as the leading dairy brand in the region and currently ranks 36th worldwide in dairy industry revenue.

Director Nguyen Tri Thuc of Cho Ray Hospital emphasized the role of the city government in removing barriers, promoting investment in infrastructure and developing high-quality human resources. Cho Ray Hospital is promoting training of young doctors, improving management and enhancing foreign language skills for the medical team to meet integration requirements.

General Director Trinh Tien Dung of Dai Dung Group, a prominent player in the steel structure industry, emphasized that amid the volatile global economy, businesses are increasingly recognizing the significance of their internal capabilities. A robust internal foundation enables companies to remain proactive. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that to navigate challenges effectively, businesses require timely and suitable policies, along with strong support from the Ho Chi Minh City government specifically, and the national government more broadly.

Representatives of outstanding businesses at the event

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc expressed pride in the city's half-century partnership with the business community. He emphasized that businesses serve as vital resources and key drivers of the city's development. The government, he noted, plays the role of a true "midwife"—supporting, guiding, and fostering a fair environment for enterprises to thrive.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highlighted the remarkable growth of Ho Chi Minh City's non-state economic sector, stating that its total production value surged from VND8.6 billion (US$332,817) in 1985 to VND15.4 trillion by 1995, representing an almost 1,800-fold increase over a decade.

Currently, the city's business and entrepreneur community contributes over 50 percent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), 67 percent to total social investment capital, and 25 percent to total import-export turnover. Over the past four decades, numerous local businesses have achieved substantial success, establishing familiar and prestigious brands among consumers. Through persistent effort, many of these enterprises are increasingly solidifying their position in the international market, bringing "Made in Vietnam" products to global consumers.

The city's leaders are committed to continuing to promote reforms, creating a favorable environment for businesses to develop, especially in green transformation, digital transformation and international integration. As he said, the country is entering a new era with many challenges but also full of opportunities. Driven by the collective agreement of the government and the business community, Ho Chi Minh City is on the cusp of a transformative breakthrough, with the strategic objective of establishing itself as a key economic, financial and service center in Asia, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed.

The honored businesses in Ho Chi Minh City at the meeting are not just sources of pride, but also models of resilience, creativity, and dedication - the core factors that have helped the city maintain its pioneering position over the past 50 years and propel it forward. Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the municipal People's Committee urged the business community to continue cultivating the spirit of innovation, humanity, and social responsibility.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan