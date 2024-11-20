Businesses capitalize on opportunities with North-South High-Speed Railway

With an orientation of utilizing public investment capital and minimizing dependence on foreign capital, the North-South High-Speed Railway project will create unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

Insiders discussed the issue at a seminar titled "High-speed railway - opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese Businesses" held on November 19 in Hanoi with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Transport and businesses.

Battlefield of new technology

Design of the North-South High-Speed Railway

At the seminar, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Contractors, Nguyen Quoc Hiep said that Vietnam has never undertaken a project with such a large scale and capital as the North-South High-Speed Railway project with a total construction value worth up to US$34 billion.

Currently, the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises has seen remarkable growth, allowing them to carry out large-scale tunnel and cable-stayed bridge projects. However, the North-South High-Speed Railway project having speeds of 350 km/h with high accuracy requires a high level of technology. Vietnamese contractors need to recognize that this is a battlefield of new technology. They must learn and adopt the most advanced technology, he noted.

General Director of Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI), Dao Ngoc Vinh said that the railway system is very complex and includes several interacting technical. The entire railway operated under the integrated system.

He also emphasized that the most important factor is precision in the construction and the people’s awareness in ensuring quality control.

According to experts, the lack of collaboration between Vietnamese businesses is an issue that needs to be addressed. If enterprises do not proactively cooperate and invest in advanced technology, they will face challenges to take the opportunity to participate in the North-South High-Speed Railway project.

For example, Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company and the Corporation 319 under the Ministry of National Defense have cooperated with foreign partners to learn about construction technologies and the organization of training programs.

Other businesses are examining the production of locomotives, carriages, and related components to meet the government's localization requirements. Transport Engineering Design Inc is also working with the University of Transport to open railway and road engineering courses, and coordinating with Japanese and Korean training facilities.

Preparation for policy

Design of a terminal of the North-South High-Speed Railway

At the seminar, representatives from businesses acknowledged that it is a significant opportunity, and recognized their responsibility to collaborate with the state in implementing the project with a spirit of self-reliance. However, several specialists also suggested that it needs policy preparation to help Vietnamese businesses enhance their capabilities and make the most of the opportunity.

Management agencies need to review mechanisms and policies to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses.

Director of the Vietnam Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport, Vu Hong Phuong said that the North-South High-Speed Railway project has submitted 19 groups of special mechanisms, including several mechanisms that are applied to the North-South expressway project.

He also emphasized that the Party and Government will give the top priorities to domestic businesses in all areas, including consulting, construction, material production, and the railway industry.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh