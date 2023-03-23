Business Registration Office overwhelmed due to ID information update rush

According to the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, the number of daily applications has risen from an average of 1,500-1,700 to 2,000-3,000 since the beginning of March.

According to the Department of Planning and Investment, the number of daily applications has risen from an average of 1,500-1,700 to 2,000-3,000 since the beginning of March. This surge in applications is due to businesses rushing to complete the necessary procedures before the March 31 deadline, after which fines may be imposed for non-compliance.

A leader from the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC said that many businesses are submitting their applications for updating the chip-based citizen identification card numbers of the legal representatives in person at the head office, despite the option to apply online due to concerns about being fined. However, after receiving clarification, the number of in-person applications has decreased. Nonetheless, the number of applications submitted through the Public Service Portal remains high, leading to an overload of work for the Business Registration Office.

To ensure that applications are processed within the required timeframe of three working days, the staff at the Business Registration Office has been working until past 11 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC has confirmed that they have not received any official notice from the competent authority requiring businesses to update their information before March 31. The Department advises enterprises to be cautious of unofficial information, emails, and messages in order to avoid being scammed.

Recently, the General Department of Taxation has reported cases of fraudulent emails sent to businesses in its name. These emails contain false information claiming that enterprises are required to update the citizen identification information for their legal representatives before March 31 and invite them to use a filing service.

The General Department of Taxation has confirmed that they have not sent any emails or notices to taxpayers regarding the mandatory update of citizen identification information for legal representatives before March 31. They emphasize that this regulation is prescribed by the Law on Enterprises, which requires businesses to register any changes to the legal papers of their legal representatives within ten days from the date of the change with the Business Registration Authority.