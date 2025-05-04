Bridging highlands region to sea strategic move for development

The government is vigorously implementing a series of critical transportation projects linking the Central Highlands and South Central Coast provinces. These infrastructure investments are opening up new opportunities for robust connections between the mountainous and coastal regions, generating fresh development momentum for local communities.

Dak Lak is speeding up the construction progress of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot expressway project.

Two expressway projects that are receiving great expectations in creating development momentum are the Quy Nhon - Pleiku expressway construction investment project which connects Binh Dinh - Gia Lai and the Quang Ngai - Kon Tum expressway construction investment project connecting Quang Ngai - Kon Tum. After the projects are completed, it will shorten the distance, opening a major road from the mountainous areas to the sea.

Gia Lai Province has taken proactive steps to support the Quy Nhon - Pleiku expressway project. The Provincial People's Council has allocated VND500 billion from the local budget to participate in the project. Additionally, the Provincial People's Committee has directed localities to review and plan quarry areas for construction materials and sand. This will allow for the update of land use plans in districts, the auctioning of mineral exploitation licenses, and the timely supply of materials for project construction.

The four-lane Quang Ngai - Kon Tum expressway project with the length of 136km estimated at over VND35.3 trillion (US$1,358,481,563) is progressing with strong momentum. Proposed by the People's Committees of Quang Ngai and Kon Tum for public investment between 2025 and 2028, the provinces have pledged to handle site clearance by 2026. The Ministry of Construction assigned the Project Management Board 85 to prepare the pre-feasibility study.

Kon Tum Department of Construction Director Phan Muoi underscored the critical importance of the expressway for local economic growth, stating Kon Tum province's strong commitment to its swift investment and completion. To expedite progress, the department invited the Project Management Board 85 to engage in a site survey while the Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee has formed an interdisciplinary team to coordinate the pre-feasibility study preparation.

In Dak Lak, two significant transportation initiatives are currently under development, aimed at linking Dak Lak with Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen. These initiatives include the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway Project and National Highway 29. The Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, which commenced construction in June 2024, spans approximately 117 kilometers and has a total investment exceeding VND21,900 billion. It is anticipated to complete in 2027. The project includes three components, with the People's Committees of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces overseeing Components 1 and 3, while the Ministry of Construction manages Component Project 2.

According to the leader of the Management Board of Traffic Construction Investment Projects and Rural Development of Dak Lak Province, contractors are currently working overtime to keep up with the construction schedule. It is expected that the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway will be open to traffic by August 30.

Meanwhile, the National Highway 29 connecting Dak Lak with Phu Yen is currently seriously degraded, affecting traffic between the two provinces.

To enhance connectivity, the People's Committees of the two provinces convened to discuss and propose a plan to the Prime Minister for the upgrade of National Highway 29. They reached an agreement on an investment strategy to expand the highway to four lanes, with a roadbed width of 20.5 meters and a design speed of 60-80 km per hour. A representative from the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee stated that once upgraded, National Highway 29 will provide a seamless link between Phu Yen and Dak Lak, as well as with key transportation routes such as Vietnam's coastal road, National Highway 1, the North-South Expressway, and the National Highway 14. Additionally, it will connect to seaports, airports, and border gates. This route is deemed the most efficient, fostering the development of economic corridors for both provinces and their neighboring regions.

Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces have jointly proposed that the Prime Minister approve investment in the Nha Trang–Da Lat Expressway Project ahead of 2030. The proposed expressway will span approximately 81 kilometers, feature four lanes, and be designed for speeds of 80–100 km per hour, with an estimated total investment of VND25,000 billion. Currently, travel between Nha Trang and Da Lat relies on National Highway 27C, which is prone to landslides and extended travel times. A leader of Lam Dong provincial People's Committee emphasized that the new expressway, operating at a speed of 100 km per hour, would significantly reduce travel time and enhance trade connectivity between the two regions.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan