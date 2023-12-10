BridgeFest 2023 sees international and Vietnamese popular artists

The seventh annual music and community festival BridgeFest 2023 held on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue Street yesterday night saw popular artists from around the world and Vietnam.

The BridgeFest 2023- a free, music and community festival that is open to the public with the participation of popular artists from around the world and Vietnam in addition to 40 social organizations - attracted thousands of people.

With the theme of BridgeFest 2023 ‘Let’s act toward a human economy’, the event aims to encourage people to realize the importance of humanity and environmental sustainability.

The festival is jointly organized by the United States Mission, the Swiss Embassy, the Oxfam in Vietnam, the Canadian Mission and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam. The annual music festival BridgeFest with the participation of many famous artists such as Vo Ha Tram, Da LAB, Microwave, Lynk Lee, beatboxer Tuansss, and artists from the United States – Adrienne Mack-Davis and DJ 32french, young audiences and social organizations contribute to the promotion of social equality.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper emphasized that this collaborative effort in the promotion of social equality, with the participation of the United States Mission to Vietnam, demonstrates a shared commitment to a future towards equality. BridgeFest is a harmony between music and social meaning; thereby, inspiring and empowering the next generation.

Swiss Ambassador Thomas Gass spoke of the event that it is not governments or international organizations that will preserve the planet and bring society together but each individual has the responsibility to participate in this mission with their own strength and ability.

Consul General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City Annie Dubé expressed her pride in accompanying BridgeFest and the social organizations at the festival.

Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh affirmed that BridgeFest 2023 shows the hospitality and enthusiasm of Ho Chi Minh City people with cultural activities, becoming an important bridge in international exchange and cooperation activities.

By Thuy Vu – Translated By Dan Thuy