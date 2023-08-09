Book publication in first 6 months of 2023 decreases

The publishing conference in the first 6 months of 2023 in Hanoi on August 8 reported a 28.8 percent decrease in publishing books in the past 6 months.

It was announced at the conference that publishers have published 14,968 books with more than 176.8 million copies.

According to the report, although fewer books were published at the beginning of the year, many publications have good content and humanistic value; therefore, they satisfied readers’ increasing demands for all kinds of books, from political theory books, socio-economic books, cultural and literary books, books on national sovereignty over sea and islands, educational - vocational books, books on science - technology, general knowledge, career guidance and children's books.

In particular, there are typical publications on the theory and practice of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong such as several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam being printed in seven foreign languages, the fight against corruption and negativity, contributing to building an increasingly pure and strong Party and State; some issues on military lines and defense strategies in the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland in the new period published by the National Political Publishing House.

In addition to achievements, the conference also analyzed and clarified some shortcomings and limitations in the sector that need to be overcome soon.

Although the number of publications infringing on the content has decreased compared to previous years, state management agencies still had to handle 10 publications infringing on the content by requesting to correct three publication errors; requesting for content appraisal of 7 publications. There are still books with inappropriate political and ideological contents, violating regulations on fine custom and traditions, violating copyright, and unverified content. Some publishers have not paid attention to the training and retraining of editors and publishers.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Department Tran Thanh Lam set out a number of key tasks that the sector needs to implement in the coming time including publications serving political tasks of the Party and State and major national holidays, innovation of contents, methods to suit in the context of 4.0 era in addition to attention to international cooperation, copyright transactions and export of book content through multimedia platforms.