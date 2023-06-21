Book on Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong released

The Nhan Dan newspaper and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House on June 20 held a ceremony to launch a book about the people's trust and support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The event aims to mark the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2023).

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia attended the event and gave the book's copies as presents for ministries and agencies.

The book “Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong with domestic people’s trust and international friends’ support” consists of 181 pieces of writing, articles, poems, letters, and messages, which are selected from thousands of articles and writings on newspapers and social networks.

At the event, Pham Thi Thinh, Deputy Director, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House said that the book aims to provide authentic information and documents from diverse perspectives, which reflect not only the affection for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong but also the trust and expectation of people in all parts of the country and the support of international friends for the Party and State in Vietnam’s renewal cause.

The book focuses on a number of theoretical and realistic issues about socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam; the fight against corruption and negative phenomena; ethics and lifestyle of cadres and party members and building a culture of integrity; and the Party leader's style and ethics.

Thinh said that the book follows two previous ones on the Party General Secretary – the first entitled “General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, with affection from the country's people and international friends” published in 2019, and the second “The affection of the country’s people and international friends for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong” in 2021.

Besides the printed version, the book is also available online at stbook.vn for free.

Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan newspaper Le Quoc Minh affirmed that the book about General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has many meanings and practical values.

The book contains articles and opinions of people from all walks of life, saying that the Party General Secretary's thoughts and guiding viewpoints reflect his vision, wisdom, insight, determination, comprehensiveness, and convincingness; contribute to clarifying the theoretical thinking of the Party on corruption and negativity prevention and control as well as Party building work, he said.

"The fight against corruption and negativity requires persistent and drastic actions. It's a must and an inevitable trend that cannot be reversed. Therefore, the collection and inclusion of those opinions in the book will help to spread the trust in the leadership of the Party and the General Secretary for this key task," Minh said.