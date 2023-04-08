Boat race marks 116th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Le Duan

A traditional boat race celebrating late General Secretary Le Duan's 116th birthday was held in Gia Do Village in Trieu Phong District’s Trieu Do Commune in the north-central province of Quang Tri on April 7.

The event also marked the 51st anniversary of Trieu Phong District's Liberation Day (April 29, 1972-2023).

This year's competition attracted 30 men's and women's teams of 18 communes and towns in Trieu Phong District.

The annual event aims to contribute to the preservation and promotion of the cultural and spiritual values of Vietnamese people as well as pray for a year of favorable weather and bumper crops. It is also a chance for people to improve their physical health and swimming skill to participate in search and rescue operations in the rainy season as well as contribute to building and protecting the country.

The organization board awarded the first prize to the team of Trieu Thuong Commune. The second and third places went to Trieu Do and Trieu An respectively.

Comrade Le Duan was a founding member of the Indochinese Communist Party in 1930 and later became General Secretary. He was born into a patriotic family on April 7, 1908, in Bich La Village, Trieu Dong Commune, Trieu Phong District of central Quang Tri Province, though his home village is in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province. After nearly 60 years of revolutionary operation and 26 years of continuity in his position as the Party’s First Secretary and General Secretary, comrade Le Duan devoted his life to the struggle for national liberation, reunification and socialist construction.