Blossoms on porcelain

The exhibition "Flowers on Porcelain" by artist Hong Duc Thanh (artistic name Hong Me Xuyen) marks the first porcelain painting showcase in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is hosted at the 22 Gallery art space (22 Pham Cu Luong Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District), running from now until January 3, 2025.

Originally from Bien Hoa, Hong Duc Thanh moved to Norway at the age of 17. There, he immersed himself in creative exploration, transforming a garden with over 150 species of flowers into a boundless source of inspiration. The works on display reflect this passion, with each flower on the porcelain canvas telling its own story—graceful, vivid, and captivating. After years of dedication, the artist has mastered a fusion of traditional and modern techniques, resulting in delicate and ethereal porcelain creations.

A hallmark of Hong Duc Thanh’s artistry is his ability to paint directly onto ceramics and porcelain without using alignment tools or preliminary sketches. In various countries, art enthusiasts have praised his approach, likening him to the phrase “Brushwork born from the heart” of the Lingnan painting school. Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association, noted, “This distinctive method ensures that each of Hong Duc Thanh’s works is a unique original, with no two pieces alike.”

On the radiant, jade-like porcelain glaze, the artist skillfully brings intricate details to life—from the delicate transitions between light and shadow to the refined accents of pure gold. These creations not only exemplify the height of porcelain painting techniques but also embody Hong Duc Thanh's deep love for nature and boundless creative passion.

The centerpiece of the "Flowers on Porcelain" exhibition is the seamless fusion of porcelain painting with contemporary floral arrangement, resulting in a mesmerizing display space. The artful combination of colors, textures, and floral forms not only enhances the beauty of each porcelain piece but also integrates them into the overall exhibition. This harmony between unique floral arrangement styles and the essence of the porcelain artworks creates a cohesive, captivating environment that elevates the aesthetic experience and offers viewers an unforgettable visual journey.

The exhibition invites audiences to immerse themselves in art through a multidimensional lens, where every meticulously crafted detail narrates the interplay between human emotion, nature, and artistic expression. It is a harmonious convergence of tradition and modernity, as well as Eastern and Western cultural influences.

Artist Hong Duc Thanh, known by his artistic name Hong Me Xuyen, has spent many years living and working in Norway, where he developed a unique porcelain painting technique called Brumunddal, named after the town where he resides.

Originally trained in mechanical design, Hong Duc Thanh ventured into porcelain painting through self-study and unwavering passion. His works have been exhibited in the US, Japan, Thailand, China, and many other countries, earning him widespread acclaim from international art experts. Representing Norwegian fine arts, he has participated in numerous cultural exchanges and global exhibitions, receiving prestigious awards from nations including the US, Spain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, and China.

One of his most renowned works is a painting on the world’s thinnest porcelain bowl, which is now a highlight at the Shanghai Museum in China.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan