Binh Thanh District breaks ground on Chu Van An Street expansion project

Chu Van An Street is a key route connecting major roads in Binh Thanh District. The project, managed by the district's Investment and Construction Project Management Board, has a total investment of roughly VND1.07 trillion.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong and other delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chu Van An Street expansion and upgrade project on the morning of February 27.

The People's Committee of Binh Thanh District (HCMC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion and upgrade of Chu Van An Street in Ward 12, from Binh Hoa five-way junction to Phan Chu Trinh Street, on the morning of February 27. HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong attended the event.

Binh Thanh District Chairman Le Tran Kien speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.
HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Binh Thanh District Chairman Le Tran Kien emphasized that expanding and upgrading Chu Van An Street is crucial for improving traffic infrastructure, addressing drainage issues, facilitating travel, enhancing residents' quality of life, and contributing to urban development.

Chu Van An Street expansion project breaks ground on February 27.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong praised the efforts of local authorities and project investors in ensuring legal compliance and timely implementation. He noted that while the project is only 600 meters long, it plays a vital role in improving road connectivity and the drainage system. Additionally, it will enhance the urban landscape, creating a clean and modern streetscape.

Residents hand over land for the Chu Van An Street expansion project.
Many residents have rebuilt their homes and expanded their businesses after handing over the land.

He urged contractors to accelerate progress while ensuring quality, especially given the current material supply challenges. He also called on the 166 affected households to continue supporting and cooperating with local authorities to overcome difficulties during construction and ensure timely completion.

Le Thi Von, a resident of Ward 12 whose house is within the project area, expressed her hopes for its swift completion. "During the rainy season, travel was difficult due to frequent congestion caused by the narrow road. I am delighted about the groundbreaking today and hope the project will bring positive changes, making travel easier for everyone," she said.

Residents along Chu Van An Street are delighted as the project begins construction.

The project spans 600 meters with a width of 23 meters. The land acquisition area exceeds 14,000 square meters, affecting 166 households, including 155 facing partial clearance and 11 requiring full relocation.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

