Binh Duong Province approves land compensation price for Ring Road 3 project

Binh Duong Province People’s Committee yesterday released the price list of land compensation for the section of HCMC Ring Road No.3 passing the province.



Binh Duong Province estimates that nearly 1,000 households in the three cities of Di An, Thuan An, and Thu Dau Mot are affected by this construction project, and allocates a total amount of VND13.5 trillion (US$575,6 million) for land compensation, resettlement.

_In Thu Dau Mot City, the highest compensation price is over VND42 million ($1,790) per square meter (Binh Duong Boulevard from Suoi Cat to San Bay Intersection), followed by VND25 million/m2 ($1.066) on My Phuoc – Tan Van Street and VND22 million/m2 ($938) on Nguyen Thai Binh Street.

_In Thuan An City, the highest compensation price is VND41.7 million/m2 ($1,778) on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, followed by VND38.8 million/m2 on National Highway No.13 and VND26 million/m2 ($1,108) on My Phuoc – Tan Van Street.

_In Di An City, the highest compensation price is VND41.9 million/m2 ($1,787) in the area near Hanoi Highway and VND35 million/m2 on DT743 Street.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of Binh Duong Province People’s Committee said that besides delivering land compensation, functional units are striving to complete necessary procedures for the approval of the design and contractor selection so that the project can begin at the end of this June.