Bike ride promotes greener Ho Chi Minh City

Over 400 people from both Vietnam and the Netherlands join the "Cycling for the Future" event on February 16 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship Association, the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam and other partners hosted the cycling event.

Attending the event were Chairman of the Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the Southern Region Tran Trong Dung and Dutch Consul General Daniel Stork.

The bike ride is part of a green solution, contributing to environmental protection and reducing emissions.

Bicycles are considered an ideal means of transport for "last-mile" transport, suitable for the metro system that has just come into operation in Ho Chi Minh City.

The second "Cycling for the Future" event continues to promote awareness about sustainable urban development and safe mobility, and also serves as an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle through cycling, thereby contributing to a greener, cleaner and more livable Ho Chi Minh City.

The 15-kilometer cycling route stretched from District 1 to Thu Duc City, starting at the Saigon Opera House and passing key landmarks such as the headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Ben Thanh Market, Reunification Palace, Notre-Dame Cathedral and Ba Son Bridge. The ending point is the residence of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Trong Dung shared that the cycling event was part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day.

It also is an opportunity to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, promoting sportsmanship and encouraging bike ride for a greener, more beautiful Ho Chi Minh City.

This year's cycling event also had the participation of two Dutch cyclists, Rick Keijzer (21 years old) and Sven Broekhuizen (25 years old).

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong