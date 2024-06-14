Bien Hoa City Book Festival 2024 to be held in December

The People’s Committee of Bien Hoa City of Dong Nai Province had a working session with HCMC’s publishing houses in HCMC on June 13 to organize Bien Hoa City Book Festival 2024.

Director of HCMC Book Street Le Hoang speaks at the working session. (Photo: bienhoa.dongnai.gov.vn)

Under the plan, the 2024 Bien Hoa City Book Festival is scheduled to be held at Bien Hung Park at No.12 on Hoang Minh Chau Street in Hoa Binh Ward on December 27, 2024 – January 1, 2025.

The event aims to promote the land, people, achievements in the fields of history, policy, science and technology, economy, society and development potential of Vietnam in general and Bien Hoa City in particular.

Around 200,000 copies of books of various titles, office supplies and accessories will be displayed on an area of 1,000 square meters during the festival.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh