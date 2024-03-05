Better administrative procedures thanks to digital transformation

Residents submit their document through online application service system

Receiving and processing administrative procedures documents in districts’ information technology systems has been connected to the national population database; therefore, looking up documents and administrative procedures for citizens is more convenient.

Arriving at the department to receive and process documentation in District 7, Ms. Vo Mai Huong said that the procedure is quite simple, and she received an appointment to return the documents within 3 days. As she frequently went to the district People's Committee to do the administrative procedures, Ms. Huong noticed that the procedures were increasingly simple, especially since many procedures have been done online, helping save time and effort.

Mr. Hoang The Cao went to the People's Committee in District 6 to do administrative procedures related to business licenses. He was instructed by district officials to use the machine to receive application results. People can do this through online application service systems like ATMs that automatically receive and return applications 24/7. After a few minutes, he finished filling in the information and the machine returned the documents. he therefore didn’t need to interact directly with the officer in charge of this work.

Being a district with a high population density, Binh Tan district received and processed more than 23,860 documents through online public services in 2023. To solve problems quickly and conveniently for people and businesses, the district has deployed 27 digital transformation models as well as automated digital signing for people in the district. ​

Phu Nhuan District also provided public digital signature authentication services for more than 5,000 public digital signatures. Electronic authentication copies from originals are a solution that helps save a lot of time, and effort bringing satisfaction to people and businesses when carrying out administrative procedures.

From now until 2025, Ho Chi Minh City strives to make communication between individuals and organizations with the city administrative apparatus basically done on a digital platform. Moreover, all administrative activities of Ho Chi Minh City must be done on a digital platform, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai directed.

Leaders of Phu Nhuan District People's Committee said that the District People's Committee and 13 wards have been equipped with internet infrastructure and registered digital signatures and digital seals of agencies and localities on the Government’s National Public Service Portal.

Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung informed that inpectors of Thu Duc City coordinated with people's committees of 34 wards to handle violations in urban order and construction order thanks to digital transformation so that leaders of wards, Thu Duc City and people can monitor and supervise the handling of violations in the city.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that up to now, all state agencies in Ho Chi Minh City have deployed public service emails and an electronic document management system (eDMS) on a digital platform.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has completed and put into operation the information system platform for resolving administrative procedures and the City Public Service Portal as well as restructured the business process of resolving administrative procedures in the digital environment. In 2024, the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City will review and update operating regulations and regulations on digital platforms.

