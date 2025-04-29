Ben Noc Memorial Temple renovation project inaugurated

An inauguration ceremony for the renovation and restoration of Ben Noc Memorial Temple in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City was held this morning.

As of April 29, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City organized the inauguration ceremony.

This meaningful project aims to express deep gratitude to revolutionary contributors on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

The delegates perform rituals to inaugurate the renovation and restoration project of Ben Noc Memorial Temple.

Attending the ceremony was Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee.

Ben Noc Memorial Temple was initially built in 2004 and officially put into use in 2005.

Over years, the main hall and surrounding areas had deteriorated; therefore, the Thu Duc City Party Standing Committee approved the policy of renovation and restoration for the temple.

The renovation and restoration project of Ben Noc Memorial Temple included the refurbishment of the main hall, the "Bia Cam Thu" (Stele of Hatred) and several other essential components.

The total investment for the project was nearly VND13 billion (US$500,588). The project was completed after 66 days of refurbishment.

The delegates sincerely offer incense at Ben Noc Memorial Temple, expressing deep gratitude for the revolutionary contributors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung, emphasized that the inauguration of the project reflects a special significance, serving as a meaningful tribute to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

He also hoped that officials, Party members and residents would continue preserving and promoting the historical value of Ben Noc Memorial Temple, contributing to building Thu Duc City into an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate urban area.

Right after the inauguration ceremony, the delegates offered flowers and incense at Ben Noc Memorial Temple, expressing deep gratitude for the contributions by Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

By Huy Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong