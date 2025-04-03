Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visit Ho Chi Minh City

Belgian Royals King Philippe and Queen Mathilde toured Ho Chi Minh City during their official state visit to Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung presents flowers to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde while welcoming them

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, along with a high-ranking Belgian delegation, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of April 2 during their state visit to Vietnam from March 31 to April 4. The visit was at the invitation of President Luong Cuong and his wife.

Vice Chairman of the the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung welcomed Belgian King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and their delegation at Tan Son Nhat Airport on behalf of Ho Chi Minh City's leadership.

During the working visit from April 2 to 4, as per schedule, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city leaders will meet with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive in Ho Chi Minh City

In addition, the Belgian Royal delegation will participate some activities and tour some interesting destinations in Ho Chi Minh City including Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, War Remnants Museum and a number of other typical places.

General Secretary To Lam welcomed King Philippe of Belgium, who was on a state visit to Vietnam on April 1. During their meeting, he extended greetings to the King, the Queen, and the high-ranking Belgian delegation. Later that afternoon, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also met with King Philippe.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde attended the inauguration ceremony for the modern service office complex at Bac Tien Phong Industrial Park in Quang Ninh Province. The complex was invested in by Hateco Group and DEEP C. This event took place during the state visit to Vietnam by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan