Miss Global Vietnam Tourism beauty contest returns

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism Pageant 2024 has been kicked off in July after a two-year hiatus.

The beauty contest aims to contribute to promoting Vietnamese culture, tourism, and the beauty of Vietnamese women through various development and integration periods.

Contestants are unmarried women aged 18 to 26 who are at least 1.65m tall. Candidates who won awards at regional and provincial beauty contests will get priority access to the semifinal round while beauties that were among top 10 at national pageants will go through the competition’s final round.

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 and two runners-up will take responsibility for promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism and represent Vietnam to participate in international beauty pageants.

Accordingly, the first runner-up will compete at Miss Globe 2024 while the second runner-up will take part in Miss Tourism World 2024.

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 will represent Vietnam to participate in an international beauty contest that has been named in the list of the world's six international beauty pageants, also called Big 6 Pageants referring to the six most prestigious and popular beauty pageants in the world including Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Earth, and Miss Grand International.

The semifinal and final round will be organized in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on September 14- 21.

Ly Kim Thao won Miss Vietnam Tourism Global 2021. The first and second runners-up went to Tran Tuyet Mai and Tran Thu Ha.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh