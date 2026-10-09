National

Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway to add continuous emergency stopping lanes

SGGP

Lam Dong Province has approved plans to upgrade the 73.62-kilometer Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway to four full lanes with continuous emergency stopping lanes, raising the estimated investment to VND18.945 trillion (US$731.5 million).

a06a4400-8825-9191.jpg
At the construction site of Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

On October 8, at its seventh session, the 11th-term Lam Dong Provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure passed a resolution approving an adjustment to the investment policy for the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway project, to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Under the adjustment, the project’s initial phased investment plan, featuring a 17-meter-wide roadbed, will be upgraded to the full design standard of four lanes with a 24.75-meter-wide roadbed and continuous emergency stopping lanes.

The adjustment aims to ensure that the expressway is built to its full design scale from the outset, in line with the road network plan and current technical standards and regulations.

Previously, the approved investment policy stipulated a full-scale design featuring four lanes and a 24.75-meter-wide roadbed, but Phase 1 was to be implemented in stages, with a 17-meter-wide roadbed and no continuous emergency stopping lanes.

Along with the expansion, the project’s preliminary total investment is being revised upward to approximately VND18.945 trillion. Of this amount, around VND8.988 trillion, or 47.44 percent, will come from the state budget, while approximately VND9.957 trillion, or 52.56 percent, will be mobilized by the investor.

The Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway will be approximately 73.62 kilometers long. Its starting point will be at Km 126+484.93 in Ward 1-Bao Loc, coinciding with the endpoint of the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway project. Its endpoint will be at Km200+100, connecting with the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway at Km208+650 in Hiep Thanh Commune.

The project is expected to achieve technical opening in the third quarter of 2028, with completion and entry into operation scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Construction of the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway began on June 29, 2025. Work is currently being stepped up on site clearance and priority sections, including access roads, site grading, viaduct construction, and sections where land clearance has been completed.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway continuous emergency stopping lanes Lam Dong Bao Loc

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn