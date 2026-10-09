Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway to add continuous emergency stopping lanes

Lam Dong Province has approved plans to upgrade the 73.62-kilometer Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway to four full lanes with continuous emergency stopping lanes, raising the estimated investment to VND18.945 trillion (US$731.5 million).

At the construction site of Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

On October 8, at its seventh session, the 11th-term Lam Dong Provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure passed a resolution approving an adjustment to the investment policy for the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway project, to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Under the adjustment, the project’s initial phased investment plan, featuring a 17-meter-wide roadbed, will be upgraded to the full design standard of four lanes with a 24.75-meter-wide roadbed and continuous emergency stopping lanes.

The adjustment aims to ensure that the expressway is built to its full design scale from the outset, in line with the road network plan and current technical standards and regulations.

Previously, the approved investment policy stipulated a full-scale design featuring four lanes and a 24.75-meter-wide roadbed, but Phase 1 was to be implemented in stages, with a 17-meter-wide roadbed and no continuous emergency stopping lanes.

Along with the expansion, the project’s preliminary total investment is being revised upward to approximately VND18.945 trillion. Of this amount, around VND8.988 trillion, or 47.44 percent, will come from the state budget, while approximately VND9.957 trillion, or 52.56 percent, will be mobilized by the investor.

The Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway will be approximately 73.62 kilometers long. Its starting point will be at Km 126+484.93 in Ward 1-Bao Loc, coinciding with the endpoint of the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway project. Its endpoint will be at Km200+100, connecting with the Lien Khuong–Prenn Expressway at Km208+650 in Hiep Thanh Commune.

The project is expected to achieve technical opening in the third quarter of 2028, with completion and entry into operation scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Construction of the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway began on June 29, 2025. Work is currently being stepped up on site clearance and priority sections, including access roads, site grading, viaduct construction, and sections where land clearance has been completed.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh