Banking stocks lead market rebound after early-lunar-new-year slump

Strong buying demand helped the VN-Index regain nearly all the points lost in the first trading session of the Year of the Snake, despite foreign investors net selling nearly VND947 billion on HOSE.

The stock market staged a strong recovery on February 4, the second trading session of the Year of the Snake (the 7th day of the first month in the lunar calendar). The resurgence of banking stocks—the so-called "king" stocks—propelled the VN-Index up nearly 12 points by the session's close.

Banking stocks posted notable gains. Specifically, CTG advanced 3.55 percent, TPB edged up 2.48 percent, STB climbed 2.05 percent, EIB picked up 2.2 percent, MBB improved 1.81 percent, VIB moved up 1.24 percent, NAB expanded 1.21 percent, BVB strengthened 1.49 percent, and OCB gained 1.36 percent.

Beyond banking, the market's "navigator" stocks also rebounded sharply. VND hit the ceiling price, SHS jumped 6.98 percent, ORS escalated 4.35 percent, SSI ticked up 2.02 percent, HCM ascended 2.1 percent, and MBS progressed 2.21 percent.

The real estate sector also saw widespread gains. NVL surged 5.51 percent, CEO leaped 4 percent, SZC rose 2.82 percent, PDR edged higher by 1.87 percent, KBC crept up 1.02 percent, DIG gained 1.43 percent, DXG added 1.33 percent, TCH increased 1.97 percent, and HDC lifted 1.45 percent.

Other key sectors, including consumer goods, steel, and industrials, also saw strong momentum, with CTD and GEE hitting the ceiling price, PAN soaring 5.1 percent, NKG spiking 4.78 percent, while HSG and HPG both going up 1.7 percent.

By the end of the trading session, the VN-Index revived 11.65 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 1,264.68 points, with 361 stocks advancing, 106 declining, and 50 remaining unchanged. On the Hanoi exchange, the HNX-Index also rose 3.12 points, or 1.4 percent, to finish at 226.61 points, with 114 gainers, 52 losers, and 50 unchanged stocks.

Market liquidity improved, with total trading value on the two main exchanges, HOSE and HNX, reaching approximately VND16.2 trillion, up VND1.5 trillion from the previous session. Of this, HOSE contributed over VND15.3 trillion.

Foreign investors posted their second consecutive net-selling session, offloading nearly VND947 billion on HOSE. VNM and FPT remained among the top three most sold stocks, with VNM seeing net sales of over VND306 billion, LPB nearly VND242 billion, and FPT close to VND159 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan