Banh Mi Vietnam Festival kicked off in HCMC

SGGP

On the evening of May 17, at Le Van Tam Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, the HCMC Tourism Association, in collaboration with several units, inaugurated the Banh Mi Vietnam (Vietnamese Baguette) Festival.

q7a-2149.jpg.jpg

The festival lasts three days and features over 130 booths representing renowned brands, restaurants serving dishes paired with banh mi, banh mi shops, suppliers of seasoning ingredients, and equipment for banh mi-making technology. This year's festival includes an experiential area showcasing the banh mi-making process and offering the opportunity to taste this dish, with the highlight being a giant banh mi model displaying 150 complementary dishes inside it.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, food safety is always a top concern when it comes to banh mi. The organizers have partnered with the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Department to ensure rigorous monitoring and to guarantee the highest quality for consumers.

