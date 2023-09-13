Balancing urban, rural development: HCMC's vision for agriculture

HCMC will reorganize the population in accordance with its master urban planning, and invest in residential and agricultural infrastructure to serve agricultural production.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, informed that HCMC will reorganize the population in accordance with its master urban planning, invest in residential and agricultural infrastructure to serve agricultural production, heading towards high-tech agriculture to enhance the material and spiritual well-being of rural residents in HCMC.

On September 13, the HCMC People's Committee hosted a program that brought together city leaders for a dialogue with officials and members of the city's farmer associations in 2023.

The event was chaired by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers' Association.

Promoting balanced development between urban and rural areas

In his opening statement during the dialogue session, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee discussed the city's socio-economic situation from the beginning of the 2020-2025 term to the present.

The city has consistently shared updates on the socio-economic situation with farmer associations at all levels and urban farmers while also actively receiving information from these associations and farmers. Thereby, it ensures that the city's socio-economic development planning and management always incorporate agriculture and rural areas, ensuring balanced development without creating a division between urban and rural regions. As a result, urban farmers enjoy a material and spiritual life that matches the city's overall development.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee seeks open and candid discussions among associations and their members to review recent achievements, aiding the city in reassessing relevant policies. Special attention is given to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of urban farmers.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, informed that HCMC will reorganize the population in accordance with its master urban planning, invest in residential and agricultural infrastructure to serve agricultural production, heading towards high-tech agriculture to enhance the material and spiritual well-being of rural residents in HCMC.

In this regard, HCMC identifies the development of high-tech agriculture, clean agriculture, and agriculture focused on seed production, processing, export trade, and research in farming techniques as priorities for export. Through this approach, increasing added value is aimed at various stages, and stages with strengths are chosen to lead in the agricultural economic chain.

Concerning the matter of developing new-style rural areas, Mr. Phan Van Mai stressed the importance of ensuring the quality of these new-style rural areas. Within this context, both the economic and technical infrastructure, as well as the social aspects of rural areas, should receive appropriate investments and attention. He also highlighted the need for restructuring the rural population based on population density. Therefore, the general urban planning of HCMC should follow this direction.

Additionally, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized the necessity of creating supportive infrastructure for agricultural activities and agriculture activities integrated with other sectors like agro-tourism to enhance the added value of agricultural land.

Encouraging shift in urban agricultural structure

According to the HCMC Farmers' Association, over the past times, rapid urbanization has led to a reduction in agricultural land, resulting in a majority of small-scale and fragmented agricultural production by households. This situation has adversely affected both production efficiency and product consumption.

The connection between agricultural production and processing industries, as well as among farmers, businesses, and scientists, remains weak. Moreover, the adoption and transfer of high-tech methods and technologies for agricultural development encounter several challenges. There are still limitations in terms of expanding markets and accurately predicting market trends for agricultural production and consumption.

Starting in 2021, numerous programs, projects, plans, and policies aimed at supporting agriculture and farmers have reached their expiration dates, such as the policy that encouraged the transition in the urban agricultural structure within the city during the 2017-2020 period. However, as of now, the city has not introduced any substitute policies, leading to challenges for farmers and cooperatives when it comes to investment and production development.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers' Association, has suggested that the city undertake research and recommend to the Central government the amendment of regulations and the establishment of a legal framework that would enable farmers to change the land-use purposes from agricultural land to other types of agricultural or non-agricultural land to facilitate the expansion of production scale.

Moreover, it is recommended that HCMC develop strategies and policies aimed at enhancing the trade promotion of the city's agricultural products, creating showcase locations and distribution channels for outstanding agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items integrated with the advancement of agro-tourism and eco-tourism in the city.