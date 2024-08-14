Balancing development – equity: HCMC land price dilemma

The HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee yesterday held a meeting to discuss the adjustments for Decision 02/2020/QD-UBND on land price rates in the city from 2020 to 2024.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong is giving his opening presentation in the meeting



In the meeting, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh of HCMC Farmers Association expressed concerns that many farming families in the city's outskirt districts have been worried about the proposed increase in land prices.

She explained that farmers wishing to build houses would need to change land use purposes, but the proposed conversion costs were much higher than the cost of construction. Residents are urging the city's leadership to consider a gradual adjustment of land prices and to provide support for farmer members of the association.

Duong Van Duyen, Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of Cu Chi District Party Committee, reported that on August 2, the Standing Board of the District Party Committee held an urgent meeting and subsequently sent a document to the HCMC Party Committee as well as the Party Committee of the People's Committee of HCMC, and the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

This document requests that the implementation of the new draft land price list in Cu Chi District be temporarily suspended. The district also asks for a review and assessment of possible impacts of the new land price list and sought public input.

HCMC should provide specific guidance during this special period because when the city does not have a new land valuation yet, functional agencies have stopped processing real estate documents for people according to the old land price list, leaving residents uncertain about what to do if they want to repair or build houses.

Since August 1, Cu Chi District Tax Office has received about 500 files but has not dared to apply the old land price rates to process them, as the new land price list has not yet been officially issued.

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment affirmed the necessity of issuing a new land price list and stated that all opinions would be carefully considered to finalize the adjusted land valuation.

The draft adjusted land price list is the result of updating 1,300 land positions that have been approved for compensation in various projects and 97,000 recent transactions in HCMC. Consultants have collected, compiled, and compared this data set to produce the adjusted land valuation. However, this land valuation must still be assessed by the HCMC Land Price Council.

Without a new land price list, the city would not have a basis for calculating financial obligations, as applying the old land valuation while abandoning the K coefficient would not ensure accurate revenue collection for the state budget.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam