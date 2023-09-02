Ba Chua Xu Temple named exemplary spiritual tourist destination in Asia-Pacific

The Ba Chua Xu (Holy Mother of the Realm) Temple on Sam Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has been recognized as an “Exemplary Spiritual Tourist Destination in Asia - Pacific” by the Vietnam-India Economic and Cultural Exchange Forum.

The recognition was made as part of the forum, held by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations and the Global Trade and Technology Council of India in New Delhi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of UNESCO and over 50 years of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, said Nguyen Phu Hoan, head of the temple management board, on September 2.

The Ba Chua Xu Temple on Sam Mountain was honored for its substantive contributions to tourism development in Vietnam, helping popularizing the country’s culture to international friends, he noted.

The temple is a historical relic site and also a beautiful architectural structure located at the foot of Sam Mountain in Nui Sam ward of Chau Doc City, An Giang province. It is a famous and must-visit destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. One of its identities is the traditional festival held from the 23rd to 27th days of the fourth lunar month each year.

The latest recognition is an important milestone in the efforts to have the temple’s festival named in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, he added.

In 2022, the Vietnamese Government submitted a dossier to UNESCO to seek the inclusion of the Ba Chua Xua Temple Festival in the list.