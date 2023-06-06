Aviation sector gets ready for air transportation of exam questions

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) sent a document proposing cooperation in transporting exam questions for the national high school graduation exam and university entrance examination to aviation organizations and businesses.

The proposal calls the Ministry of Education and Training, airport authorities, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Van Don Airport, and Vietnamese airlines to create favorable conditions for air transportation of exam questions of the national high school graduation exam, university entrance examination, and vocational school admission test.

The CAAV suggested airport authorities in the North, Central, and South grant short-term cards and licenses for airport and aviation security checks to those who are on duty for transporting exam questions of the Ministry of Education and Training.

The ACV and Van Don Airport must delegate their units to create favorable conditions for officials and cadres of the Ministry of Education and Training to promptly carry out aviation procedures and security checks in transporting exam questions, and allow vehicles to pick up the Ministry’s employees at the aircraft stairs.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, high-school students across Vietnam will take part in the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 on June 27-30. University entrance examination and vocational school admission test will be held after that and run until December 31.