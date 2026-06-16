Authorities move to accelerate Cam Lo-La Son Expressway expansion

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van on June 16 inspected the Cam Lo-La Son Expressway expansion project and called for the swift removal of bottlenecks to accelerate construction and keep the project on schedule.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van and his delegation inspect the North-South Expressway East expansion project, Cam Lo-La Son section.

The project is part of the North-South Expressway East and links Quang Tri Province with Hue City.

According to the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, the project has completed more than VND928 billion worth of work, equivalent to 21.4 percent of its VND4.35 trillion contract value. Construction activities have focused on bored piles, underpasses, box culverts, beam fabrication and installation, material mobilization, precast components, and roadbed earthworks.

However, progress has been hampered by frequent storms and rainfall, particularly affecting road foundation construction. The project has also encountered several land-clearance bottlenecks, prompting the investor to study design adjustments for submission to competent authorities.

At several locations, land has yet to be handed over, mainly due to unresolved resettlement issues. The project management board urged local authorities to expedite land subdivision and temporary housing arrangements for affected households so that construction sites can be released without further delay.

Mr. Nguyen Tuong Van stressed that the Cam Lo-La Son expansion project is being implemented under a compressed 12-month construction schedule and must be completed by the end of 2026. Despite this, he noted that progress remains behind schedule, key construction volumes have yet to meet requirements, and capital disbursement remains low.

With favorable weather conditions currently in place, the Deputy Minister urged contractors to step up construction by deploying additional shifts and manpower, warning that the approaching rainy season could further delay the project.

He instructed the investor to work closely with contractors to resolve difficulties and accelerate implementation. Contractors failing to meet progress targets could have portions of their workload reassigned to other members of the consortium, he said.

The nearly 99-km Cam Lo-La Son Expressway expansion project began construction in late 2025 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The project carries a total investment of more than VND6.4 trillion and is managed by the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board.

Construction is underway on the North-South Expressway East expansion project, Cam Lo-La Son section.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Tuong Van also inspected the La Son-Hoa Lien Expressway upgrade and expansion project connecting Hue City and Da Nang City. He directed contractors to complete all remaining work by June 2026.

The 66-km project is being upgraded to a four-lane expressway with a 22-meter-wide road surface and a design speed of 60-80 km/h. Backed by more than VND3 trillion from the State budget, the project has received a second contract extension through June 30, 2026.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan