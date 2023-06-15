Authorities in HCMC name two new bridges

The municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a ceremony to name new bridges with witness of Vice Chairman of the People's Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that Thu Thiem and Ba Son landmarks have been associated with the process of formation and development of Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City.

To preserve the city’s historical and cultural values, in 2022, the People's Committee issued a decision to add the names of these two places to the street name and public work bank in the city. At the same time, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City also approved the Resolution 60 on naming two bridges Thu Thiem Bridge and Ba Son.

According to Mr. Duong Anh Duc, the event that Thu Thiem and Ba Son - the two local places are used to name two bridges spanning the Saigon River contributes to the education of historical and cultural traditions. Simultaneously, the city aims to facilitate organization and individuals in economic, cultural and social exchange and investment attraction.

The 1,250m Thu Thiem Bridge with 6 lanes connects Thu Thiem urban area in Thu Duc City with Binh Thanh District. The city spends a total investment cost of more than VND1,000 billion. The cable-stayed designed bridge with the main tower of the bridge is considered a symbol of the welcome gate from the city center through Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The Ba Son Bridge crossing the Saigon River connects District 1 with Thu Duc City. It is expected to be an outstanding architectural highlight on the Saigon River. The construction of the 6-lane bridge started in 2015. The bridge with a length of more than 1,400m costs nearly VND3,100 billion.