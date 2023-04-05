Australian Governor-General’s spouse visits national music academy

Phan Thi Thanh Tam, spouse of President Vo Van Thuong, and Linda Hurley, spouse of Australian Governor-General David Hurley, visited the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on April 4.

After attending classes and performances at the academy, Linda Hurley thanked Vietnam, Tam and the institution’s staff and students for their warm welcome, and expressed her strong belief in the strength of music, saying it brings about happiness to everyone and connects people together.

She noted her hope that the Vietnam-Australia cooperative relations will be tightened in the future.

Linda Hurley and her husband - Governor-General David Hurley, arrived in Hanoi on April 3 for a State visit at the invitation of President Thuong.

This is the first foreign leader to pay a State visit to Vietnam in 2023, and also the first national guest that President Thuong has received in his new position. The visit is part of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations.

The visit, which is a prominent milestone in the year celebrating the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, is expected to contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the strategic trust between the two countries.