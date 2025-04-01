Artworks exhibition by late painter Huynh Phuong Dong opens in HCMC

An exhibition, entitled "The Journey of Huynh Phuong Dong", was opened at Ho Chi Minh City Exhibition House on April 1.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the opening ceremony, along with former Vice President of Vietnam Truong My Hoa, leaders and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from different periods.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa (fifth from left) and leaders and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen sent a flower bouquet to congratulate the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Accordingly, the family of the late painter Huynh Phuong Dong collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Museum and SANN - The House of Art to organize this exhibition, which serves as part of a series honoring the artistic career of the soldier and painter Huynh Phuong Dong through his field trips in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Participants watch documentaries highlighting the life and career of painter Huynh Phuong Dong at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum Doan Thi Trang stated that 700 outstanding paintings and sketches were selected from an over 3,000- artwork massive collection of artist Huynh Phuong Dong by various types of painting styles on display in the exhibition.

They depicted the journeys for composing his artworks across the country and aboard, as well as emotional and humanitarian stories marking the historical milestones of the nation through two resistance wars to the country's reconstruction periods.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (first from left) and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan present flowers to thank the family of the late painter Huynh Phuong Dong. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates take a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The exhibition is one of the cultural and artistic activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the Nation (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), the 100th anniversary of the establishment and development of Indochina School of Fine Arts (EBAI) (1925-2025), and the 100th anniversary of the birthday of artist Huynh Phuong Dong (1925-2025).

Painter Huynh Phuong Dong was born in 1925 and passed away in 2015. His real name is Huynh Cong Nhan. He was born in Gia Dinh (now Ho Chi Minh City) and a native of Soc Trang Province. He was a painter and soldier who participated in both the resistance wars against the French and the Americans. He had many valuable artworks, becoming a precious legacy of Vietnamese fine arts.

