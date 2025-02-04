Artists bringing traditional, national elements into artistic creation

In the continuous innovation flow of the arts, many artists have drawn inspiration from traditional culture and national history to create artworks with distinctiveness.

From local materials

Artist Nguyen Viet Cuong and his artwork titled “Dong chay” (Flow)

The artwork titled “Dong chay” (Flow) by Nguyen Viet Cuong won the highest prize in the 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (POY) Vietnam, which is one of the most recognized in Southeast Asia. His award-winning work was chosen to be displayed at the National Gallery Singapore.

Nguyen Viet Cuong skillfully used coal and rice flour to depict the story of Vietnam's natural resources. This combination creates an ink-wash painting of a landscape presenting the beauty of icicle-shaped formations that hang from the ceiling of caves in Vietnam. The two indigenous materials, coal and rice powder, were used by the artist to tell the story of Vietnam's natural resources.

Quang Ninh coal symbolizes the mining industry from the Red River Delta, while rice powder represents agricultural products from the Mekong Delta. It not only reflects the movement of industry and agriculture from urban areas to the outskirts but also conveys concerns about the intertwining of tradition and modernity, exploitation and conservation, as well as the relationship between humans and nature.

The choice of materials featuring rich Vietnamese culture is an important part of artist Nguyen Viet Cuong’s creative journey, presenting the way he connects with the roots and tells stories that are close to daily life, history, and national identity. In art, materials are not merely technical tools but also elements that convey the spirit and values of the works.

Cuong realized that indigenous culture is a rich and unique treasure. Bringing these elements into artworks is not just a way to preserve but also to reconstruct Vietnamese culture in a modern and personal way. Blending indigenous culture into artistic creation helps the artwork become a bridge, fostering a dialogue between the past and the present.

He emphasized that in spite of the increased globalization, artists still have a responsibility to protect and renew traditional values. Furthermore, it also creates opportunities for international audiences to learn about Vietnamese culture through a unique perspective.

Raising Vietnamese identity

A dancing performance inspired from national history

Vietnamese culture is rich in imagery, symbols, and stories, which help artists not only enrich their identity but also expand their artistic vision. The integration of indigenous cultural elements aims to affirm the unique position of Vietnamese art on the international map, create a distinctive appeal in a context where many artists are engaging with the global language of art, and contribute to preserving and developing traditional cultural values through new artistic languages.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Minh, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts, said that the recent trend of artists bringing traditional and national history elements into artistic creation is a positive signal. It is the right path for artistic creativity, helping to spread values and elevate Vietnamese identity through artworks... No true culture or literary art can be separated from its nation and the era. Modernity cannot exist if it is cut off from tradition. On the other hand, no tradition can endure if it is not modernized. National tradition is not just a heritage left by the ancestors; it also exists and has been developed in contemporary art.

"Modernity reflects our generation's sensitivity to the elevated aesthetic demands built upon the foundation of traditional national art. The contents are required to be profound and aesthetic with a harmony of shapes, rhythms, and colors. Therefore, some artworks in various fields have recently successfully incorporated and combined elements of national tradition, leading to certain successes," Mr. Minh said.

By Hong Duong—Translated by Kim Khanh