Award-winning artworks of 2024 UOB POY Vietnam to be displayed in HCMC

SGGPO

The artwork titled “Dong chay” (Flow) by Nguyen Viet Cuong won the highest prize in the 2024 UOB Painting of the Year (POY) Vietnam.

Artist Nguyen Viet Cuong and his artwork titled “Dong chay” (Flow)

Nguyen Viet Cuong skillfully used coal and rice flour to depict the story of Vietnam's natural resources. This combination creates an ink-wash painting of landscape resenting the beauty of icicle-shaped formations that hang from the ceiling of caves in Vietnam.

Cuong will receive a cash reward of VND 500 million (US$20,000) and compete with the winning artists from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for the prestigious 2024 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year award. The UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year will be announced on November 13 at an awards ceremony in Singapore.

Phan Tu Tran won the 2024 UOB Most Promising Artist of the Year (Vietnam), Emerging Artist Category.

Award-winning works of the 2024 UOB Painting of the Year Vietnam will be displayed at an exhibition at the HCMC Museum from October 5-20.

Phan Tu Tran wins the 2024 UOB Most Promising Artist of the Year (Vietnam), Emerging Artist Category for her artwork called "Doraeco".

UOB Painting of the Year was organized for the first time in 1928 in Singapore by the United Overseas Bank (UOB) and is one of the most recognized in Southeast Asia. The competition aims to promote visual art in the region and showcase the talents of established and emerging artists across the region. Expanding to Vietnam in 2023, the art competition reinforces the Bank’s long-term commitment to supporting art and artists in Southeast Asia.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

