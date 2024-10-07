National

Appraisal of North-South express railway must be completed before October 18

The Office of the Government has just issued a dispatch announcing the Standing Government’s conclusions drawn from a meeting regarding the North-South high-speed rail investment project and railway projects connecting with China.

Regarding the North-South express railway investment project, the Standing Government noted a policy of technical design plan which must adhere to the investment policy for the entire route with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour approved by the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Party.

According to the Standing Government, it is essential to review and add specific mechanisms and policies to mobilize all resources and streamline investment procedures for the project; add proposals to submit to the National Assembly for approval.

The Standing Government assigned the Ministry of Transport to urgently grasp opinions and finalize the procedures to send to the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the State Appraisal Council in advance of October 10.

The State Appraisal Council was required to complete the appraisal before October 18.

Before the opening day of the 15th National Assembly’s eighth extraordinary session, the National Assembly will be likely to receive a report from the Government regarding this project.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee for the State Steering Committee for important national projects and key transport sector projects was assigned to direct the relevant ministries and agencies in urgently preparing procedures for submission to the National Assembly as schedule.

As for railway projects connecting with China, namely Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong, Hanoi - Dong Dang, Mong Cai - Ha Long - Hai Phong, the Government required the Ministry of Transport to preside over and coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to urgently study the investment and construction of the railway project in accordance with the Prime Minister's directives.

Of these, the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway line is a priority for construction in 2025.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

