Ao Dai Giving Program for female workers launched

On the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women's Day March 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Employees’ Union launched the Ao Dai Giving Program in 2024.

Some women are choosing donated Ao dai

This meaningful program aims to share difficulties with women working in production at companies in Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park and honor the value of the traditional ao dai.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Employees' Union encouraged officials, civil servants, and workers, especially women working at grassroots union units in the administrative and non-business units of the city's public employees' union to give old ao dai or unused ao dai to women working in production at primary unions of companies in the Hi-Tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City.

Givers are encouraged to provide their body size in each bag of Ao dai which will be divided into different types with labels on each shirt pocket according to the form and clearly state the weight and height. The program is expected to take place until March 6, 2024 directly at the Ho Chi Minh City Employees Trade Union Office at 32 Truong Dinh Street in District 3.

The program was launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Public Employees' Union for the first time in 2022 when the organizer received 1,200 ready-made ao dai sets and 90 percent of them are new and new fabrics.

By Thai Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan