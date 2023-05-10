Anti-flooding pump rental contract for Nguyen Huu Canh Street terminated

The repair and upgrade project of Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1 and Binh Thanh District was completed and from mid-2021 up to now, the street has not suffered from flooding anymore.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City has suspended the order of providing anti-flooding service for Nguyen Huu Canh Street. The Municipal Department of Construction proposed Quang Trung Industry Group Joint Stock Company collaborate with Technical Infrastructure Management Center to do procedures to terminate the contract providing anti-flooding service for Nguyen Huu Canh Street in accordance with the regulations to save the budget.

The anti-flood pump system has a capacity of up to 97,000 cubic meters per hour with a total investment of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) which was proposed by Quang Trung Industry Group Joint Stock Company to use for tackling flooding in Nguyen Huu Canh Street with a commitment of not collecting fee if the flooding situation is not solved.

Previously, on April 19 of 2018, the Ho Chi Minh City Anti-flooding Center and the Quang Trung Industry Group Joint Stock Company signed a seven-year contract with a total value of over VND14 billion (US$598,515) per year.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Construction Department Dang Phu Thanh yesterday provided the information above.